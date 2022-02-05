Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.09, but opened at $39.38. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Surmodics shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 6,311 shares traded.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $533,704. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Surmodics by 227.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Surmodics by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $573.53 million, a P/E ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.