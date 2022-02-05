Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the period. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLTA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 1,477,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,554. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

