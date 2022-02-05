Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $10.43 Million in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 354,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,427,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of BioAtla at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after acquiring an additional 124,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $166,875.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $411,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,970. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.