Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICE stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 160,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,833. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DICE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

