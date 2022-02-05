Swap Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $203,172.05 and $10.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.27 or 0.07207941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.79 or 0.99800212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,771,401 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

