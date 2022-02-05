Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,892,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,826. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after buying an additional 536,192 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

