T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $152.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $152.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.