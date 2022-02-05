T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.58, but opened at $118.48. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $121.16, with a volume of 234,558 shares traded.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

About T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

