T-Mobile US Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 16,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,634 call options.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $123.56. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in T-Mobile US by 31.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.