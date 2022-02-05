Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Issues Earnings Results

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter.
NYSE TAK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.97.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
