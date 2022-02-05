Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Issues Earnings Results

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter.

NYSE TAK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,215,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

