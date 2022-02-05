Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

