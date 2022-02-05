Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,226,000 after buying an additional 994,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after buying an additional 681,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFIN shares. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

AFIN stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $997.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -283.32%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

