Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FibroGen were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

