Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fluidigm by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 12.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

FLDM stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.23. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

