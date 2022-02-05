Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paya by 25.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Paya by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paya by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Paya by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $6.39 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

