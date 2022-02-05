Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.
NYSE TECK opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $35.37.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
