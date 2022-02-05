Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

NYSE TECK opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

