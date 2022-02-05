Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,700 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.48% of Tejon Ranch worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRC stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.52 million, a P/E ratio of 207.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

