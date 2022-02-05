Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Teradata worth $46,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.