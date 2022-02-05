Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDC stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

