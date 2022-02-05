Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

