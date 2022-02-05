TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.06. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 105,484 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $162,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

