TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.06. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 105,484 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $162,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)
