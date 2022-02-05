Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $149.49 and last traded at $147.05. 6,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.93.

The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,089,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,276,000 after acquiring an additional 113,145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.81.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

