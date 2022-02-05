Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Sells $5,938,739.36 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

