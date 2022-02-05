The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce sales of $350.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.16 million and the lowest is $335.60 million. AZEK reported sales of $293.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AZEK.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZEK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. 2,708,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,291. AZEK has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.