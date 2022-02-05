The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn Sells 10,956 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

