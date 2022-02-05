The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn Sells 10,956 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CG opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
