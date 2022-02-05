The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CG stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,652,882 shares of company stock worth $211,063,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

