The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $117,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.55 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.19.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

