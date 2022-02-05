The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

HAIN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 907,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

