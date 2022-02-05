The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $134.59, but opened at $138.25. The Hanover Insurance Group shares last traded at $139.19, with a volume of 243 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

