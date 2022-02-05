The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

THG traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $140.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

