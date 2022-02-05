The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 490 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.52% of Independent Bank worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,710,000 after buying an additional 218,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $15,795,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 120,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

