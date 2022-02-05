The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.83 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.