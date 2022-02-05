The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.95 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of FMC worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FMC by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in FMC by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.