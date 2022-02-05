The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 607,513 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

