The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

STKS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 95,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $394.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

