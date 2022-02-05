The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
STKS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 95,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $394.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.
In other news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
