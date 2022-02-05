The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $210.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.88 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

