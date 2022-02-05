The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 890 ($11.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

