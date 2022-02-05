Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $15.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.25 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $55.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.74 million to $57.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $110.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 532,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,111. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $650.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.