Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical research company will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

NYSE TMO opened at $594.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $621.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

