thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($17.81) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.52 ($15.19).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.81 ($9.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.20. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($30.35).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

