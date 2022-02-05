Titanium Transportation Group’s (TTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TTR opened at C$2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$112.69 million and a P/E ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.02. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$4.34.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$101.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.70 million. Research analysts expect that Titanium Transportation Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

