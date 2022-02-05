TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$155.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered TMX Group to a hold rating and set a C$153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$149.71.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TSE X opened at C$123.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$125.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.45.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,800,000.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.