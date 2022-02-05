Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Sells $33,921.20 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Clague also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $51,533.74.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

Shares of TVTX opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.