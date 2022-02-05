Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $80,016,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 136.0% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.70. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.61 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

