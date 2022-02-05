Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,709 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after buying an additional 1,766,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $41,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.75 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.