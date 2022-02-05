Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 16.6% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 477,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 72.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.68, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

