Trexquant Investment LP Sells 31,484 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,484 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

NYSE:VMC opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $152.25 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.