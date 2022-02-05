Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stake Trimmed by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.