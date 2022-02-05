Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $213.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $44,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

