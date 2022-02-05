Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

PFGC opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $684,122 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 3,046.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,320 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 560,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

